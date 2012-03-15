MILAN, March 15 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday its board had approved the issue of one or more bonds for an overall amount of up to 3 billion euros or its equivalent in other currencies.

The bonds, which will be sold to institutional investors, will be placed by March 15, 2013.

The bonds will be issued to optimise its debt maturities, it said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)