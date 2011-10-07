MILAN Oct 7 Italian energy group Eni SpA said on Friday it had closed its six-year retail bond offering raising 1.32 billion euros.

The bond comprises a fixed-rate tranche for 1.1 billion euros and a floating-rate tranche for 215 million euros, it said in a statement.

The fixed rate tranche has an annual gross yield of 4.932 percent, 280 basis points over the six-year mid swap rate.

The variable rate tranche's gross annual yield is set 280 basis points over the six-month Euribor rate and being issued at par.