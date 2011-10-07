OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
MILAN Oct 7 Italian energy group Eni SpA said on Friday it had closed its six-year retail bond offering raising 1.32 billion euros.
The bond comprises a fixed-rate tranche for 1.1 billion euros and a floating-rate tranche for 215 million euros, it said in a statement.
The fixed rate tranche has an annual gross yield of 4.932 percent, 280 basis points over the six-year mid swap rate.
The variable rate tranche's gross annual yield is set 280 basis points over the six-month Euribor rate and being issued at par.
OIL PRICES EXTEND LOSSES; BRENT CRUDE DOWN BY $1 AT SESSION LOW OF $55.73 PER BARREL
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 6 Germany's power grids have coped with the coldest winter in Europe since 2012, though they have had to turn to costly back-up supplies more frequently than last winter, the country's energy regulator said on Monday.
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 6 Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro ($751 million), sources said.