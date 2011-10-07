* Yield on fixed tranche set at 280 bps over midswap
* Yield on floater tranche set at 280 bps over Euribor
(Adds details, background)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Oct 7 Italian oil and gas major Eni SpA
said on Friday it had closed its six-year retail bond
offering, raising 1.32 billion euros and pricing it at the top
of a targeted yield range.
The bond issue, maturing in 2017, is slightly below its
maximum target of 1.35 billion euros, according to the company
statement.
Eni had first said the 1 billion euro bond issue could be
extended to 2 billion euros, depending on demand, and would
offer a spread of between 180 and 280 basis points over the
six-year midswap for the fixed-rate tranche and the same spread
over the six-month Euribor for the floating-rate tranche.
The bond issue comprises a fixed-rate tranche for 1.1
billion euros and a floating-rate tranche for 215 million euros,
Eni said on Friday.
The fixed-rate tranche has an annual gross yield of 4.932
percent, 280 basis points over the six-year mid swap rate.
The variable rate tranche's gross annual yield is set at 280
basis points over the six-month Euribor rate and is being issued
at par.
In 2009, against the backdrop of the global economic crisis,
Eni sold 2 billion euros of bonds to domestic investors and
closed the placement in just five days.
Sources close to the operation had told Reuters during the
offer period that demand was lukewarm because the yields offered
by Eni compared unfavourably with those of Italian government
bonds.
Italy's state bonds have seen a sharp increase in yields
over the summer due to a widening euro zone sovereign debt
crisis.
The yield on the Italian August 2017 BTP government bond
stood at 5.1 percent on Friday, above the yield on Eni's fixed
tranche part of the bond.
(Editing by Will Waterman)