By Valentina Za

MILAN, Oct 7 Italian oil and gas major Eni SpA said on Friday it had closed its six-year retail bond offering, raising 1.32 billion euros and pricing it at the top of a targeted yield range.

The bond issue, maturing in 2017, is slightly below its maximum target of 1.35 billion euros, according to the company statement.

Eni had first said the 1 billion euro bond issue could be extended to 2 billion euros, depending on demand, and would offer a spread of between 180 and 280 basis points over the six-year midswap for the fixed-rate tranche and the same spread over the six-month Euribor for the floating-rate tranche.

The bond issue comprises a fixed-rate tranche for 1.1 billion euros and a floating-rate tranche for 215 million euros, Eni said on Friday.

The fixed-rate tranche has an annual gross yield of 4.932 percent, 280 basis points over the six-year mid swap rate.

The variable rate tranche's gross annual yield is set at 280 basis points over the six-month Euribor rate and is being issued at par.

In 2009, against the backdrop of the global economic crisis, Eni sold 2 billion euros of bonds to domestic investors and closed the placement in just five days.

Sources close to the operation had told Reuters during the offer period that demand was lukewarm because the yields offered by Eni compared unfavourably with those of Italian government bonds.

Italy's state bonds have seen a sharp increase in yields over the summer due to a widening euro zone sovereign debt crisis.

The yield on the Italian August 2017 BTP government bond stood at 5.1 percent on Friday, above the yield on Eni's fixed tranche part of the bond. (Editing by Will Waterman)