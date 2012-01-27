TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
MILAN Jan 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni's upcoming 8-yr bond is expected to be for 1 billion euros, sources close to the matter said on Friday.
The expected yield is seen at 220-230 basis points over midswap, the sources said earlier Friday. (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi)
TRUMP SAYS PUTTING IN MASSIVE BUDGET REQUEST FOR U.S. MILITARY
DHAKA, Feb 24 Bangladesh has announced plans to raise natural gas prices for the second time in under two years, meeting with immediate protests from political parties and industry groups, including the $28 billion garments industry, the country's economic mainstay.
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.