* Eni says cooperating with prosecutors, denies any
wrongdoing
* Former CEO Paolo Scaroni also being probed - source
* Shares down 2 percent
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds analyst comment, shares,
background)
By Stephen Jewkes, Oleg Vukmanovic and Emilio Parodi
MILAN, Sept 11 Eni SpA chief Claudio
Descalzi has been placed under investigation over alleged
corruption relating to a big Nigerian oil deal, the company said
on Thursday, just four months after he took the helm at the oil
major, Italy's biggest listed company.
Milan prosecutors opened a probe earlier this year and have
now widened the net to include Descalzi, in a case relating to a
$1.09 billion acquisition of Nigeria's OPL-245 offshore oil
block in 2011.
Eni confirmed Descalzi was being investigated after a report
in Italian daily Corriere della Sera said he was being probed
over the Nigeria deal.
"Eni is cooperating with the Milan prosecutor's office and
is confident that the correctness of its actions will emerge
during the course of the investigation," it said in a statement.
Descalzi could not immediately be reached for comment.
A long-standing executive at Eni and former head of its core
exploration and production division, Descalzi took over in May
from Paolo Scaroni, himself under investigation for alleged
corruption in Algeria, although the company said in January it
had found no evidence of illegal conduct by the group in
relation to the north African country.
Eni said its Operations and Technology Officer Roberto
Casula was also being probed. Court sources told Reuters on
Thursday Scaroni was also under investigation in the Nigerian
case. Scaroni and Casula could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Milan brokerage Akros noted Eni had been involved in a
similar case in Nigeria in 2009, when it paid around $400
million to settle the dispute.
"We believe that the potential negative impact on Eni may be
worth 500 million euros or around 1 percent of the current
market capitalisation," it said in a note.
At 1436 GMT shares in Eni, Italy's biggest company by stock
market value, were down about 2 percent, underperforming the
European oil and gas sector stocks index, with traders
citing concerns about the investigation.
IN DISPUTE
Ownership of the OPL 245 field has been in dispute for more
than a decade.
Former Nigerian oil minister Dan Etete awarded the block in
1998 for $20 million to Malabu Oil and Gas, a company in which
he was a leading shareholder. Malabu however only ever paid $2
million for the stake, in 1999.
The field was eventually sold on to Eni and Shell
in 2011 for a total of $1.3 billion, including a signature bonus
of around $207 million.
Malabu received around $1.09 billion from the sale, while
the Nigerian government kept the rest, a British court document
has shown.
Campaigners for greater transparency in political and
business dealings, who asked Britain to look into the matter,
allege Shell and Eni used the Nigerian government as a
go-between to obscure the fact they were dealing with Etete.
Eni, the biggest foreign oil and gas producer in Africa, has
always said it dealt exclusively with the government of Nigeria
and Shell over the acquisition.
Elsewhere Ebeka Obi, a Nigerian intermediary for Etete, has
brought a court case in Britain against Malabu for unpaid fees
relating to what he says was his help in brokering the Shell-Eni
deal.
A judicial source on Thursday said the London court had
seized Malabu funds worth $83 million. This follows the seizure
of $110 million from a Malabu account in Switzerland a few
months ago, the source said.
Descalzi, who was head of the group's exploration and
production (E&P) unit at the time of the Nigerian deal, was
appointed chief executive of Eni in May.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi came to office in February
pledging to clean up Italian business and introduce ethics rules
at publicly-controlled companies, aiming to eject directors
found guilty of financial crimes.
But shareholders at many of Italy's big state-controlled
companies, including Eni, threw out the proposals by voting
against their inclusion in company bylaws.
OPL 245 could contain up to 9.23 billion barrels of crude
oil, more than enough to keep China running for two and a half
years.
Eni has operated in Nigeria since the early 1960s and the
country accounted for around 8 percent of its total output last
year. Chronic oil pipe sabotage in the country has recently
affected the group's hydrocarbon production in the country.
(Additional reporting by Giancarlo Navach; Editing by David
Clarke and David Holmes)