ROME Nov 5 Claudio Descalzi said on Wednesday he had no intention of stepping down as chief executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni after a corruption probe over a Nigerian deal had sparked rumours he might do so.

"I don't know where these rumours are coming from. I am very happy and am working flat out, I have no intention of quitting," he told reporters on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

Press speculation mounted after news of the corruption probe broke in September that Descalzi might resign.

The former head of Eni's exploration and production unit, named CEO by the treasury in May, is being investigated by Milan prosecutors over alleged corruption relating to a Nigerian oil deal worth more than $1 billion.

Descalzi has denied any wrongdoing. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)