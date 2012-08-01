UPDATE 9-Oil rises modestly in tight trade, boosted by OPEC hopes
* OPEC may extend or deepen cuts if global supply glut persists
MILAN Aug 1 Italian energy giant Eni could offer a full-year dividend of 1.08 euros, the company's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Wednesday.
"I think the overall dividend will be in the area of 1.08 euros," Scaroni said in a conference call with analysts.
The company will revisit its dividend policy in occasion of its business plan next year, he said earlier in the call.
He said that it was important that the next business plan ensure that the dividend is sustainable. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian energy and logistics company Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio reported net profit dropped 70.9 percent to 178.3 million reais ($57.8 million) in the quarter that finished in December, compared to a profit of 612.5 million reais a year ago.
CHICAGO, Feb 16 Creditors of Abengoa Bioenergy US Holding, a unit of Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa SA, have reached an agreement over the distribution of asset sale proceeds, removing a key hurdle for the company to exit bankruptcy.