MILAN Nov 25 Eni has agreed to sell a
10 percent stake in the Shorouk concession offshore Egypt to
BP, the Italian oil and gas group said in a statement on
Friday.
The agreement envisages a payment of $375 million and the
pro-quota reimbursement of past expenditures, which so far
amount to around $150 million.
Eni, which through its subsidiary IEOC holds a 100 percent
stake in the block, said BP had the option to buy a further 5
percent stake in the field under the same terms.
The concession includes the supergiant Zohr gas field, which
was discovered by Eni in August 2015 and is the largest natural
gas field ever found in the Mediterranean, with a total
potential of 850 billion cubic meters of gas in place.
