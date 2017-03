MILAN Jan 14 Italian oil and gas major Eni said on Wednesday it had signed concession agreements to explore two new blocks in the Egyptian Mediterranean, further strengthening its position in the country.

Last Friday Eni said it had signed an agreement to operate a block in the western desert of Egypt.

State-controlled Eni said in a statement the two new blocks were North Leil and Karawan, both located in the deepwater Mediterranean offshore.

Eni owns all of North Leil and 50 percent of Karawan where it partners with BP. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)