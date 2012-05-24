MILAN May 24 Italy's oil and gas major Eni
has made a big oil discovery in the Western Desert of
Egypt, part of the group's strategy of refocusing exploration
activities in the country by targeting deeper plays in the
Western Desert region.
The discovery, at the Emry Deep exploration prospect,
located in the Meleiha Concession 290 kilometers south west of
Alexandria, is estimated at 150-250 million barrels of oil in
place and will require further appraisal drilling, Eni said in a
statement on Thursday.
The full field development foresees an early production
phase from the current well to be followed by the drilling of
other development wells in 2012 to reach a production level of
approximately 10,000 barrels of oil per day in coming months.
Production will be routed to the nearby treatment facilities
of Meleiha field.
Eni owns a 56 percent working interest in the Meleiha
Concession. Russia's Lukoil holds a 24 percent stake
and Japan's Mitsui owns 20 percent.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)