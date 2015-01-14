(Recasts lead, adds analyst, background)
MILAN Jan 14 Italy's Eni has reached
its second agreement in less than a week to explore oil and gas
fields in Egypt, as efforts by Cairo to pay foreign oil majors
debt attracts investors.
In a statement on Wednesday, Eni said it had signed
concession agreements to explore two new blocks in the Egyptian
Mediterranean, strengthening its position in a country it views
as strategic.
Last Friday Eni said it had signed an agreement to operate
the South-West Melehia block in the western
desert.
"It looks to me like Eni might have reached some kind of
deal to get acreage in return for debt which I last heard was
around 800 million euros," an oil analyst said, asking not to be
named.
Egypt recently paid $2.1 billion of debt to foreign energy
companies in a move aimed at improving the investment climate
and easing its worst energy crisis in decades.
The country, which has turned from being an energy exporter
to a net importer due to increasing consumption and decreasing
production, has delayed payments to oil and gas firms to tackle
economic woes triggered by instability after the ousting of
Hosni Mubarak.
Eni said its two new Egyptian blocks, North Leil and
Karawan, were both located in the deepwater Mediterranean
offshore, west of the Shorouk block which Eni acquired last
year.
The Italian state-controlled major owns all of North Leil
and 50 percent of Karawan where it partners with BP.
Eni, the biggest foreign oil major in Africa in terms of
volumes, has been present in Egypt since 1954 and produces
around 210,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)