MILAN, Sept 29 (Reuters) -
* Italian oil major Eni has agreed a common
strategy with Egypt to build renewable energy projects in the
country, the company said on Thursday.
* The first project will be a solar plant in Sinai with a
maximum output of 50 megawatts. Construction is expected to be
sanctioned next week and completed by the end of 2017.
* The project is part of Eni's push into green energy, with
the aim of bringing 420 megawatts of mostly solar power
generation online by 2022.
* Eni, the owner of the massive Zohr gas field expected to
start production next year, currently produces about 210,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day in Egypt.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)