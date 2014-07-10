FRANKFURT, July 10 German utility EnBW
and Italy's Eni have agreed a deal for EnBW to buy
Eni's stake in their gas grid joint venture in Germany, two
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The deal was previously reported on Thursday by daily
Stuttgarter Zeitung and the Wall Street Journal Deutschland,
with the latter saying that EnBW was paying around 150 million
euros ($205 million) for the stake.
Sources have previously said the Terranets joint venture,
which operates a 2,000 km gas pipeline system in the German
state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, could be worth about 300 million
euros.
EnBW and Eni were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Writing by Victoria Bryan;
Editing by Mark Potter)