MILAN Oct 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni is in talks with German utility EnBW over a possible deal on a joint venture that controls gas grid assets in Germany, a spokesperson for Eni said on Tuesday.

"EnBW, OEW, Neckarpri and Eni are in discussion on a possible transaction over the shares of EnBW/Eni-Verwaltungsgesellschaft," the spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Talks are still ongoing and no decision has been taken as yet, the statement said.

Earlier this month a German newspaper said Eni wanted to hive off its 50 percent stake in the German natural gas transmission networks it co-owns with EnBW.

OEW and Neckarpri are publicly-owned shareholders of EnBW.

The joint venture controls gas transmission network TerraNets and gas supplier Gasversorgung Sueddeutschland (GVS).

