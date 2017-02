MILAN, Sept 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni will initial an agreement on Thursday to sell stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys , two sources close to the deal said on Thursday.

"The two parties will put their initials to the agreement today," one of the sources said.

A second source said the deal will be signed on Thursday but did not say if it would be announced.

Eni declined to comment.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)