By Stephen Jewkes and Philip Blenkinsop

MILAN, Sept 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni (ENI.MI) has signed an agreement to sell stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys G DIST.BR for 860 million euros, Eni said on Thursday.

In a statement that confirmed what sources had told Reuters earlier in the day, Eni said the agreement calls for a payment of 974.7 million Swiss francs for its stake in the Transitgas pipeline and 60 million euros for its stake in the TENP pipeline.

Eni, Europe's biggest natural gas seller, holds a 49 percent stake in the TENP pipeline, which runs from the German-Dutch border to the German-Swiss border, and a 46 percent stake in Transitgas, which connects with TENP.

Fluxys G has a near 90 percent stake in Fluxys SA, its Belgian subsidiary listed on Euronext Brussels.

The deal will make the Belgian gas pipeline operator a major force in European gas transport infrastructure.

"The acquisition fully fits in with our strategy to facilitate and promote cross-border flows," Fluxys Chief Executive G. Walter Peeraer said in a separate statement.

The sale is subject to approval by the European Commission and is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Eni said.

Eni's advisers are Rothschild and Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI for Transitgas, and Rothschild and UniCredit for TENP.

Lazard, Barclays Capital and Banca Leonardo are advising Fluxys G.

Banca IMI was also a member of a consortium of seven international banks that provided a loan to Fluxys to help fund the operation. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Hulmes and Steve Orlofsky)