MILAN, Sept 22 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to sell to Fluxys its stakes in the gas pipelines Transitgas and TENP.

In a statement Eni said the sale envisages the payment of 974.7 million Swiss francs for the shares in Transitgas and 60 million euros for the stake in TENP.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)