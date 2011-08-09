* Fluxys to pay 850-900 mln euros for Eni pipelines-source

By Stephen Jewkes

MILAN, Aug 9 Italian oil and gas group Eni will raise up to 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) from the sale of stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's Fluxys , a financial source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The deal, which had been valued by some analysts at between 700 million and 800 million euros, would make the Belgian gas pipeline operator a major force in European gas transport infrastructure.

"The exclusivity agreement with Fluxys lasts to end-August. Before that date we should be able to reach a final share purchase agreement," the source told Reuters.

"At today's exchange rate -- given that one of the pipelines is a Swiss asset -- Eni will cash in about 850-900 million euros," the source said.

Eni and Fluxys declined to comment.

In December Eni said it had started the process to sell its stakes in the TENP and Transitgas pipelines after the European Commission agreed to drop antitrust charges.

Eni, Europe's biggest natural gas seller, holds a 49 percent stake in TENP, which runs from the German-Dutch border to the German-Swiss border, while E.ON (EONGn.DE) owns the rest.

TENP connects with Transitgas, in which Eni holds a 46 percent stake and Swissgas AG a majority. It links up with the gas transport network of Italy's Snam Rete Gas .

In June Eni said it had agreed to sell its stake in the TAG gas pipeline in a deal worth 675 million euros.

Eni advisors are Rothschild and Intesa Sanpaolo unit Banca IMI for Transitgas, and Rothschild and UniCredit for TENP. Lazard and Barclays Capital are advising Fluxys.

Fluxys had been allied with Allianz Capital Partners . "Allianz played hardball on the price, and Eni did not accept. Fluxys did not want to lose the opportunity and went ahead alone," the source said.

Publigas currently has a near-90 percent stake in Fluxys and has said it may allow Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to raise its stake further to fund the deal with Eni.

"How it will happen has not been decided. An option is a capital increase (to which CDPQ would subscribe), but it may well be done through debt," the source said.

The acquisition of Eni's assets would give Fluxys pipelines extending from Belgium to Italy via Germany and Switzerland and help it to take on its biggest rival, Dutch-based Gasunie. (Additional reporting by Ben Deighton in Brussels; editing by Silvia Aloisi and Will Waterman)