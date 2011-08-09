* Fluxys to pay 850-900 mln euros for Eni pipelines-source
* Deal to be wrapped up before end August-source
* Eni, Fluxys decline comment
By Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Aug 9 Italian oil and gas group Eni
will raise up to 900 million euros ($1.3 billion) from
the sale of stakes in two gas transport pipelines to Belgium's
Fluxys , a financial source close to the deal said on
Tuesday.
The deal, which had been valued by some analysts at between
700 million and 800 million euros, would make the Belgian gas
pipeline operator a major force in European gas transport
infrastructure.
"The exclusivity agreement with Fluxys lasts to end-August.
Before that date we should be able to reach a final share
purchase agreement," the source told Reuters.
"At today's exchange rate -- given that one of the pipelines
is a Swiss asset -- Eni will cash in about 850-900 million
euros," the source said.
Eni and Fluxys declined to comment.
In December Eni said it had started the process to sell its
stakes in the TENP and Transitgas pipelines after the European
Commission agreed to drop antitrust charges.
Eni, Europe's biggest natural gas seller, holds a 49 percent
stake in TENP, which runs from the German-Dutch border to the
German-Swiss border, while E.ON (EONGn.DE) owns the rest.
TENP connects with Transitgas, in which Eni holds a 46
percent stake and Swissgas AG a majority. It links up with the
gas transport network of Italy's Snam Rete Gas .
In June Eni said it had agreed to sell its stake in the TAG
gas pipeline in a deal worth 675 million euros.
Eni advisors are Rothschild and Intesa Sanpaolo
unit Banca IMI for Transitgas, and Rothschild and UniCredit
for TENP. Lazard and Barclays Capital are
advising Fluxys.
Fluxys had been allied with Allianz Capital Partners
. "Allianz played hardball on the price, and Eni did
not accept. Fluxys did not want to lose the opportunity and went
ahead alone," the source said.
Publigas currently has a near-90 percent stake in Fluxys and
has said it may allow Canadian pension fund manager Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) to raise its stake further
to fund the deal with Eni.
"How it will happen has not been decided. An option is a
capital increase (to which CDPQ would subscribe), but it may
well be done through debt," the source said.
The acquisition of Eni's assets would give Fluxys pipelines
extending from Belgium to Italy via Germany and Switzerland and
help it to take on its biggest rival, Dutch-based Gasunie.
(Additional reporting by Ben Deighton in Brussels; editing by
Silvia Aloisi and Will Waterman)