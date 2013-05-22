* Eni wins 50,000 gas customers in eight months
* Raises forecast to 650,000 customers by 2016
* Tough market for new entrants, says CEO
* Obstacles are govt policy and GDF Suez dominance
By Geert De Clercq and Benjamin Mallet
PARIS, May 22 Every day about 500 French
consumers sign up with Italian gas vendor Eni as it
chips away at the near-total domination of the French gas market
by GDF Suez.
A huge advertising campaign featuring Eni's six-legged dog
logo has brought the Italian challenger 50,000 new customers
since October. It now has 220,000 French retail clients and
expects to hit 650,000 by 2016, having increased its previous
forecast of 500,000.
Stronger competition in the French gas market could bring
down retail prices - among the highest in Europe - and weigh on
the margins of market leader GDF Suez.
But with GDF Suez still controlling about 90 percent of the
market and the French government not inclined to incite citizens
to try cheaper foreign offers, it's a hard nut to crack.
"It is not easy," Mauro Fanfoni, chief executive of Eni's
French gas and power business, told Reuters at the firm's modest
headquarters.
Eni has 7-8 million gas and electricity customers in Italy,
more than 500,000 in Belgium and more than 1 million gas
customers in Hungary. It also has small gas operations in Greece
and Slovenia.
The French gas market was liberalised in 2007, but new
entrants have a hard time breaking through.
Of the 11 percent market share held by alternative
suppliers, 7 percent goes to state-owned EDF, which
France's antitrust watchdog has said uses its dominant position
in electricity to sell gas to its power clients.
Eni has a 2 percent market share, with the rest split
between other small firms such as Poweo Direct Energie
.
"The degree of openness of the French market is not like
elsewhere," Fanfoni said, adding that government policy makes it
difficult for new entrants to build up a viable business.
He said the first requirement is a stable regulatory
framework. "Without certainty about the outlook, no new entrant
can execute his business plan," he said.
Fanfoni was critical of a recent reform of the French gas
market that allows the government to freeze prices for up to a
year if it deems they are rising too quickly.
CRITICAL MASS
A second requirement is clear communication by the
government about alternative energy suppliers, Fanfoni said,
adding that authorities in Britain and Belgium actively promote
price comparisons.
Eni's most popular offer is a three-year fixed-price
contract. Another deal offers a 6 percent discount on regulated
gas prices.
Eni has yet to make money on its retail business, though its
gas sales to corporate customers are profitable. Eni France had
2012 turnover of 940 million euros ($1.2 billion).
Fanfoni said that part of Eni's problem is that regulated
gas tariffs are based on the cost structure of the historical
operators, who can operate much more cheaply than new entrants.
"If governments want competition in their markets, they need
to allow new entrants to achieve critical mass," he said.
Eni has no plans to enter the French electricity market,
which Fanfoni said is even more tightly controlled by EDF.
"Conditions are not ready for an opening of the electricity
market, he said.
The only alternative energy supplier in France mounting a
challenge to EDF is French-owned Poweo Direct Energy, which has
more than 760,000 electricity customers and 240,000 gas clients.
It aims to double its customer base to nearly 2 million in three
years and boost its market share from 3 percent to 5 percent.
CEO Xavier Caitucoli lists the same obstacles to
liberalisation as does Eni, but he believes the market will open
up.
"For a market to become liberalised, the historical operator
needs to lose 20 percent market share. We hope this will happen
in three years," he said.
The newest challenger is Lampiris, a privately owned Belgian
company that is the third-biggest energy retailer in its home
market with 600,000 customers.
Lampiris has only 6,000 French customers at present, but is
aiming for 100,000 within three years - it is selling gas 12
percent below regulated tariffs and also sells "green"
electricity from renewable energy.
"Eni may be the challenger in France, but at home it is a
Goliath. We are David. Our common enemies are GDF Suez and EDF,"
Lampiris France representative Julien Tchernia said.
($1 = 0.7766 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)