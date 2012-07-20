BRIEF-Orient Securities Co into Haiyan subscription agreement
* Entered into Haiyan subscription agreement with Shanghai Haiyan investment and SUMG Subscription agreement with SUMG respectively
MILAN, July 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 5 percent stake in Galp Energia SGPS to Amorim Energia BV for 14.25 euros per share.
The completion of the deal leaves Eni with 28.34 percent of the Portuguese energy company and means Eni is no longer part of an existing governance pact regarding the company.
The deal was first announced in April. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Entered into Haiyan subscription agreement with Shanghai Haiyan investment and SUMG Subscription agreement with SUMG respectively
* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.57 percent passive stake in Herbalife Ltd as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2l7rs1k) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fujian Zhanglong Group Co., Ltd.'s (Zhanglong, BB+/Stable) USD150m tap of its 4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'BB+'. The tap issuance will carry the same terms and conditions as the earlier USD150m issuance of notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are issued directly by Zhanglong and are rated at the same level as its Issuer Default Rating. The notes co