BRIEF-Spain banks borrowed 145 bln euros from ECB in February - c. Bank
* Says Spain's banks borrowed 145.0 billion euros ($154.3 billion) from the European Central Bank in February
MILAN, March 28 Italian energy group Eni said on Friday it had sold a 7 percent stake in Galp Energia for 702.4 million euros ($965 million) via an accelerated bookbuilding offered to institutional investors.
The offering was priced at 12.10 euros per share, the company said in a statement. After the transaction, Eni will hold around 9 percent of Galp, it said.
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has said on several occasions the company does not want to remain invested in listed companies it does not control.
($1 = 0.7278 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Isla Binnie)
* Close Brothers expects slightly higher loan growth in H2, with company consensus forecast of FY loan growth of 7 percent - CEO Further company coverage:
* FY operating revenue 28.54 billion pesos versus 26.56 billion pesos