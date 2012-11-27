MILAN Nov 27 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Tuesday it had placed a stake of 4 percent in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia for about 381 million euros ($493.96 million).

In a statement Eni said it had sold the stake in an accelerated bookbuilding offer at 11.48 euros per share.

At the same time Eni said it had completed the placement of around 1.028 billion euros of senior unsecured bonds exchangeable into Galp shares.

The bonds will be exchangeable into Galp shares at a price of about 15.5 euros, it said.

As a result of the equity placement Eni now holds 24.34 percent of Galp, the Italian group said.

Eni said Caixa Geral de Depositos had exercised its tag along right to sell 1 percent of Galp. ($1 = 0.7713 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)