* Galp stake will fetch around 3.5 bln euros-CEO to Reuters

* Eni CEO says sale is to focus on upstream development

* CEO says to sell over next 12 months

* Eni exits Galp shareholder agreement (Updates with agreement, CEO comments)

By Stephen Jewkes and Andrei Khalip

MILAN/LISBON, March 29 Italy's Eni has agreed to sell its 3.5 billion euro ($4.65 billion) stake in Portuguese energy company Galp Energia in phases as it moves to shift its focus to developing large upstream oil and gas development.

Eni, which owns a 33.34 percent stake in Galp locked by a shareholder pact, has already said it does not want to remain invested in listed companies it does not control.

"We want to use the resources of our shareholders to run our business where we have large resources such as in Mozambique," Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told Reuters in an exclusive interview.

Scaroni said he expected the sale of the whole stake to fetch around 3.5 billion euros compared to the 900 million euros the group had originally paid.

"You can assume from a practical point of view we're going to sell all probably in the next 12 months," he said.

A source had previously told Reuters that Eni would make an announcement on its stake in Galp on Thursday.

In a complex agreement, Eni said Portugal's Amorim Energia had agreed to purchase a first 5 percent stake in Galp within 150 days.

Amorim, which holds another third of Galp, is led by Portuguese entrepreneur Americo Amorim with participation by Angola's state oil company Sonangol.

Eni then has the right to sell a further stake of up to 18 percent - which could potentially rise by 2 percent if convertible bonds are issued - in the market.

Amorim has a call option to buy a further 5 percent of Galp and has a right of first refusal on the remaining 5.34 percent.

Eni said that under the agreement reached on Thursday it will cease to be bound by a shareholder agreement currently in place.

That agreement, which lasts until 2014, only allows Eni to sell its stake in a single block. In such a case, under Portuguese law the acquisition of the whole stake would likely trigger a mandatory bid on outstanding shares.

A report in Diario Economico earlier said that in a first stage Amorim will increase its stake in Galp and then Sonangol will take a direct stake.

Sonangol did not return phone calls and emails requesting comment on the announcement and interest in buying part of Eni's stake.

Eni is counting on asset sales to help it reach its production growth target of more than 3 percent annually over the next four years.

($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Additional reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas in Lisbon; Editing by Andrew Callus and Tim Dobbyn)