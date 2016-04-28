MILAN, April 28 Three major European utilities
are lining up rival bids for a big chunk of Italian oil major
Eni's retail gas and power business, sources said, in a deal
that could be worth up to $3.4 billion and reshape the Italian
retail energy industry.
French power giant EDF's Italian unit Edison,
Spain's Gas Natural and Britain's Centrica have
all expressed interest in the asset, which would offer access to
10 million customers, mostly in Italy, sources familiar with the
matter said.
Eni has hired Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs to sell
the business so it can cut debt and sharpen its focus on finding
oil and gas. It plans to launch the sale process in the last
quarter of this year, the sources said.
Edison, which already has a strong position in Italy, is
seen as the natural buyer for the business, but faces bidding
competition not only from the rival utilities but from
deep-pocketed private equity investors, the sources said.
"I have been working on this deal for the past two years," a
private equity source said.
CVC, Bain Capital, Permira and Warburg Pincus are among the
buyout funds interested in the business, largely because Italian
consumers are typically reluctant to switch suppliers, offering
good steady cash flow and returns, sources said.
Edison, Gas Natural, Centrica, CVC and Warburg Pincus
declined to comment. A Bain Capital spokeswoman said no one was
available for comment. Permira did not respond.
A Eni spokesman referred Reuters to recent comments from CEO
Claudio Descalzi who said selling part of its retail business
would fit with Eni's plans.
FUNDING CONUNDRUM
Edison has 1.3 million retail power customers in Italy and
plans to triple that number in four years, to take advantage of
a market that is consolidating and liberalising further.
However, its French state-backed owner is strapped for cash
and last week announced a four billion euro share issue. It also
plans to sell assets to meet nuclear commitments and lower debt.
EDF and its Edison management are negotiating to sell a
stake in Edison to an Italian investment fund, F2i, sources
said. The proceeds would fund a bid for the Eni unit.
Two sources with direct knowledge of the talks between EDF,
Edison and F2i said negotiations had progressed in recent weeks,
but could yet stumble over governance control because EDF
intends to retain at least 51 percent of Edison.
Edison and F2i, which already have a joint venture in
renewable energy, want to come up with a proposal that would
reduce or restrict EDF's control over Edison's governance after
F2i comes onboard, the sources said.
In a newspaper interview this month Edison CEO Marc Benayoun
said a tie-up with infrastructure fund F2i would be a "good
solution" but other financial investors might be interested.
F2i, partly owned by state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti,
has offered to buy around 25 percent of Edison as part of a
plan, backed by the Italian government, to preserve jobs and
later list Edison on the Milan Stock Exchange, the sources said.
EDF had planned to restructure Edison, raising fears within
the government of major job cuts. Milan-based Edison employs
more than 3,000 people.
RISK OF DELAY
Eni's Gas and Power business is a sprawling division that
includes strategic long-term gas contracts and power stations as
well as its retail client portfolio.
State-controlled Eni may take time to find a buyer for the
business, which is seen breaking even next year, and the sources
said the sale process could slip into next year.
Eni is still working with its advisers on exactly which
assets to include in the business put up for sale, the sources
said. Eni is considering including some of its strategic
long-term contracts in the sale, they added.
Eni also has a competing priority: its planned sale of a
majority stake in its troubled chemicals division, Versalis. It
may seek to finalise ongoing talks with investment firm SK
Capital before launching a parallel process for its retail gas
and power business.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
(Editing by Mark Bendeich and David Evans)