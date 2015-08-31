Aug 31 The Zohr natural gas field discovered off Egypt by Italy's Eni is the largest found in the Mediterranean and at a potential 30 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas is almost twice as large as the Leviathan field off Israel. The discovery, announced on Sunday, covers about 100 square kilometres and could help meet energy-starved Egypt's gas needs for decades. The find could compete with gas projects in Israel and Cyprus. Globally, however, Egypt is outside the top 10 countries in total gas reserves, with Russia, Iran and Qatar holding by far the largest. Below are the top three biggest gas fields in the world, followed by the biggest in the Mediterranean: FIELD NAME SIZE LOCATION DISCOVERED STATUS TOP THREE BIGGEST IN WORLD South Pars/ 1,800 tcf Iran/Qatar 1971 producing since 1989 North Field Urengoy 275 tcf Russia 1966 producing since 1978 Yamburg 200 tcf Russia 1969 producing since 1986 MEDITERRANEAN: Hassi R'Mel 85 tcf Algeria 1956 producing since 1961 Zohr 30 tcf off Egypt 2015 undeveloped Leviathan 17 tcf off Israel 2010 undeveloped Tahaddi 9-10 tcf off Libya 1999 producing since 2006 Tamar 7.9 tcf off Israel 2009 producing since 2013 Salamat 5 tcf off Egypt 2013 undeveloped Atoll-1 5 tcf off Egypt 2015 undeveloped Aphrodite 4.5 tcf off Cyprus 2011 undeveloped (Compiled by Jason Neely and Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)