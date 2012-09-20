(Adds Eni quotes, detail, background)

MILAN, Sept 20 Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday it lost a gas price dispute with Dutch supplier GasTerra in arbitration that will hit net profit in the third quarter by 604 million euros ($782.30 million).

Eni, Italy's biggest company, said in a statement it is considering mounting a legal challenge against the arbitration court ruling.

The dispute covers gas supplies from Gas Terra over a period of three years between 2003 and 2006 and applies to one of two existing supply deals between the companies.

GasTerra said it could not disclose the sum refunded to it by Eni.

Eni said it "has reassessed the provision relating to the gas supplied by Gas Terra in subsequent reference and supply periods from 2005 through 2012."

Eni also said the ruling allowed it to claim a price reduction for gas volumes purchased in the periods following that covered by the ruling.

GasTerra, which initiated the latest arbitration because it believed the price paid by Eni over the 2003-2006 period was too low, confirmed to Reuters earlier on Thursday that it had won the dispute.

In March, Eni successfully renegotiated its gas supply contract with Russian export monopoly Gazprom and won cheaper supplies after booking major losses in 2011 due to very high long-term contract prices compared to spot prices. ($1 = 0.7721 euros)