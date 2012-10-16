ROME Oct 16 The South Stream gas pipeline
project, led by Russian gas giant Gazprom and Italy's
Eni, is not at risk of being slowed down by the
European Union probe into Gazprom, Eni Chief Executive Paolo
Scaroni said on Tuesday.
"With Gazprom we are not talking about this," Scaroni said
in reply to a question whether the probe had delayed the
project.
Gazprom is under investigation by the European Commission
for alleged abuse of its dominant position in central and
eastern Europe.
A final investment decision for the whole South Stream
project is expected in November, with construction planned to
start in December.
The South Stream consortium also includes France's EDF
and Germany's Wintershall.
The pipeline, estimated to cost over 15 billion euros
($19.40 billion), will help maintain Russia's position as the
major gas supplier to Europe
Scaroni also said Eni was optimistic about being paid back
for investments in Iran despite EU sanctions.
An EU ban on imports of oil from Iran came into force on
July 1, but the bloc exempted Eni to allow it to recoup
long-standing debts it is owed by Tehran for investments.
($1 = 0.7730 euros)
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes)