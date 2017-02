BRUSSELS Feb 23 Italy's oil and gas major Eni expects to find an agreement with Russia's Gazprom on the price of gas contracts within a couple of months, Eni's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Thursday.

"I am confident that an agreement will be found," Scaroni told reporters after a meeting with the EU Energy Commissioner Gunther Oettinger. "I hope within a couple of months."

Earlier this months Scaroni said he hoped to be able to make some announcements on the matter at the group's strategy presentation in March.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio)