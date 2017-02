MILAN, March 1 Italy's oil and gas major Eni and Russia's gas giant Gazprom have agreed to revise the prices of gas supply contracts to Italy, Eni said on Thursday.

Eni also said in a statement it and Gazprom expected to make the final investment decision on the South Stream gas pipeline project in November and start the pipeline construction by December 2012.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)