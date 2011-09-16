UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
MILAN, Sept 16 Eni said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom reaffirming accords signed in February to give the Russian group at a future date 50 percent of Eni's 33.3 percent stake in the consortium developing the Elephant oilfied in Libya.
In a statement Eni said Gazprom had agreed to purchase gas produced by Severenergia.
Severenergia is a joint venture in which Eni has 30 percent.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.