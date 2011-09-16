MILAN, Sept 16 Eni said on Friday it had signed an agreement with Russia's Gazprom reaffirming accords signed in February to give the Russian group at a future date 50 percent of Eni's 33.3 percent stake in the consortium developing the Elephant oilfied in Libya.

In a statement Eni said Gazprom had agreed to purchase gas produced by Severenergia.

Severenergia is a joint venture in which Eni has 30 percent.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)