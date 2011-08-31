GLOBAL MARKET-Wall St rises on earnings despite oil price pressure, dollar climbs
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
(Sends to additional subscribers, no change to text) MILAN, Aug 31 Eni hopes to bring the Libyan Greenstream gas pipeline back online by mid-October, ANSA news agency quoted the Italian oil and gas group's chief executive as saying on Wednesday.
"We have set a target, though it may be a bit ambitious, to restart by Oct. 15," Paolo Scaroni said at a meeting in northern Italy according to ANSA.
The executive said he believed getting the Greenstream gas infrastructure working by mid-October was "technically feasible".
However, he added "we still have not been to Mellitah, where the gas is channelled, so we do not know the state of the installations, but restarting gas fields is much easier than oil fields."
Eni has said it is focusing its attention on getting its gas operations in the north African country up and running. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes) (Milan Newsroom +390266129507) more info click on
* Gains among big tech names counter energy declines to lift Wall Street
PARIS/MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler vehicles were allowed to skip key tests for illegal engine software during Italy's main emissions-cheating investigation in the wake of the Volkswagen scandal, according to the transport ministry's own report.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Volkswagen Group of America on Tuesday announced a U.S. subsidiary that will manage $2 billion in investments in zero emission vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure and awareness programs over a decade as part of a court settlement on its excess diesel emissions.