(Sends to additional subscribers, no change to text) MILAN, Aug 31 Eni hopes to bring the Libyan Greenstream gas pipeline back online by mid-October, ANSA news agency quoted the Italian oil and gas group's chief executive as saying on Wednesday.

"We have set a target, though it may be a bit ambitious, to restart by Oct. 15," Paolo Scaroni said at a meeting in northern Italy according to ANSA.

The executive said he believed getting the Greenstream gas infrastructure working by mid-October was "technically feasible".

However, he added "we still have not been to Mellitah, where the gas is channelled, so we do not know the state of the installations, but restarting gas fields is much easier than oil fields."

Eni has said it is focusing its attention on getting its gas operations in the north African country up and running.