MILAN Oct 13 Italian oil group Eni said it had launched on Thursday testing activities to fully restart the Greenstream pipeline which brings Libyan gas to Italy.

Eni also said in a statement it was working with Libya's National Oil Company (NOC) and gas company Mellitah Oil & Gas to restart in November gas output at the off-shore platform of Sabratah, about 110 km off Libya's coast, as well as gas plants at the Mellitah terminal.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)