* Greenstream restart boosts Italy energy supply security
* First tests at Greenstream pipeline run at 3 mcm a day
* Eni, NOC aim to restart offshore platform of Sabratah in
Nov
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN/LONDON, Oct 13 Italian oil major Eni
and Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) launched
tests of the Greenstream pipeline on Thursday as they aim to
fully restart the flow of Libyan gas to Italy, boosting Italy's
gas supplies ahead of winter.
Libya was Italy's third-biggest supplier of gas after
Algeria and Russia and covered about 12.5 percent of its gas
needs before flows via Greenstream were suspended in February
because of civil war.
The volumes of gas shipped during the testing period mark
the preliminary restart of pipeline operations after nearly
eight months, Eni said in a statement. The first tests will
entail a flow of 3 million cubic metres of gas per day.
"The restart of Greenstream pipeline will allow us to face
the coming winter with a greater level of supply security and
also offset other possible risks with foreign (energy)
supplies," Italian Industry Ministry Undersecretary Stefano
Saglia said in a statement.
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni has said he hopes to begin
gas exports through Greenstream in October.
"We will be able to increase production towards the end of
November," Eni Exploration & Production Director General Claudio
De Scalzi told Sky TV.
The 520 km Greenstream pipeline runs from Mellitah to Gela
on the Italian island of Sicily and has a capacity of 8 billion
cubic metres.
RESTART TO REVERSE SENTIMENT
The mere fact that test flows have resumed should reverse
the prevailing sentiment that European gas markets are
undersupplied, Societe Generale analyst Thierry Bros said in a
research note.
He said the prospect of material Libyan supplies reaching
Italy this year could create a supply glut domestically, forcing
Eni to cancel some deliveries from Gazprom under take-or-pay
obligations.
This would require Eni to pay for gas it did not use, a
situation it has largely avoided during the Greenstream outage.
"If material volumes of Libyan gas were to arrive in Italy
during winter 2011/12, other suppliers (Russia, Norway and/or
Qatar) would need to curb supply to avoid flooding the European
market," Bros said.
Moreover, a quick return of Libyan supplies could drive
European gas prices lower across the board, reversing prevailing
views of a looming shortage caused by cutoffs in Middle Eastern
supply and greater demand in Asia.
Rapid stockpiling during summer months and diminished demand
across Europe makes the region more susceptible to a downside
shock, he added.
Test flows of Libyan gas to Italy may also ease supply
shortages caused by the closure of the Switzerland-Italy
Transitgas pipeline on Tuesday, after heavy rainfall and snow
melt exposed sections of the link's southern leg.
Italy has boosted imports of gas from Russia and northern
Europe and has drawn more on its gas stocks to offset shortfalls
in imports from Libya, Saglia said.
Since spring, Italy has managed to replenish its gas
reserves to about 87 percent of capacity, despite the lack of
Libyan gas and aims to completely rebuild the stocks by the end
of October, Saglia said.
The first tests have run with 3 million cubic meters of gas
per day, produced by the Wafa field, located about 500 km
southwest of Tripoli in the Libyan desert, Eni said.
The Wafa field, which largely supplies the Libyan domestic
market for power generation, has been producing gas throughout
the conflict to provide power to the local population, it said.
NOC and Eni, which are equal partners in Greenstream BV, the
company that operates the pipeline, as well as in the Mellitah
Oil & Gas Company, operator of production fields in Libya, have
been working together to restore production at all their joint
fields in Libya, Eni said.
Eni also said it was working with NOC and Mellitah Oil & Gas
to restart gas output in November at the offshore platform of
Sabratah, about 110 km off Libya's coast in the Bahr Essalam gas
field.
They also aim to restart the associated treatment and
processing facilities at the Mellitah terminal on the western
part of the Libyan coast, from where Greenstream transports gas
to Italy.
Bahr Essalam field is an important source of gas supply for
Greenstream, and resuming production there will trigger a
gradual increase of the volumes available, Eni said.
