UPDATE 1-Carlyle extends private equity oil rush with $587 mln Shell deal
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
MILAN, March 30 Italian oil and gas major Eni said on Monday it had started production at its Hadrian South gas field in the Gulf of Mexico.
Production from the field is expected to reach 300 million cubic feet of gas per day and 2,250 barrels of liquids, Eni said.
Hadrian South is one of the key start-ups Eni announced in its business plan earlier this month.
The state-controlled major owns 30 percent of the field while ExxonMobil, the operator, has 46.7 percent.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Deal expected to complete summer 2017 (Recasts, adds detail, background, analyst)
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces increased support for combination with Savanna Energy Services Corp.