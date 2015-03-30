MILAN, March 30 Italian oil and gas major Eni said on Monday it had started production at its Hadrian South gas field in the Gulf of Mexico.

Production from the field is expected to reach 300 million cubic feet of gas per day and 2,250 barrels of liquids, Eni said.

Hadrian South is one of the key start-ups Eni announced in its business plan earlier this month.

The state-controlled major owns 30 percent of the field while ExxonMobil, the operator, has 46.7 percent.

