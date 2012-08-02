MILAN Aug 2 Italian energy giant Eni
has signed an agreement with Chevron for a 25 percent
share in offshore blocks in Liberia, the company said in a
statement on Thursday, expanding its footprint in Africa.
The three blocks, covering over 9,580 square kilometres lie
between Liberia and the continental shelf.
Key projects in Africa represent some 55 percent of Eni's
volumes, the biggest foreign producer in Africa of any big oil
major.
Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Wednesday it
had made a "new and important" natural gas discovery at its
bumper Mamba field off Mozambique.
(Reporting by Philip Baillie and Stephen Jewekes)