MILAN Oct 10 Italian energy company Eni SpA
has started production at its Kitan oil field, offshore
between Timor-Leste and Australia, and aims to reach peak
production of 40,000 barrels of oil per day, it said on Monday.
Eni is operator of the Kitan field with a 40 percent
interest while INPEX Timor Sea has a 35 percent stake and
Talisman Resources has 25 percent in the joint venture,
Eni said in its statement.
"The Kitan field is being produced through deep water subsea
completion wells connected to an FPSO (floating production
storage and offloading) facility and is expected to reach peak
production of about 40,000 BOPD," it said.
The Kitan field is about 240 km south of the Timor-Leste
capital of Dili and 550 km north of Darwin in Australia, it
said.
