Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MILAN, April 27 Italian oil and gas group is confident it will be able to sell a significant portion of its remaining stake in Portugal's Galp Energia as soon as this year, Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Bernini said in a conference call on Friday.
"I am pretty confident we will be able to sell a significant portion already in 2012," he said.
Bernini mentioned the possibility of selling an 18-20 percent stake in Galp on the market through accelerated bookbuilding or private placement, or also the sale to a strategic buyer that has yet to be identified. (Reporting by Michel Rose and Valentina Za)
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.