DOHA Dec 8 Italian energy major Eni hopes nearly $2 billion of Iranian crude it is still owed by the National Iranian Oil Company would be exempt from any possible EU ban on buying Iranian oil, ENI's chief executive said on Thursday.

Paolo Scaroni said that while Eni could make do without Iranian crude if the EU were to ban imports, it hopes its oil debt repayments will not be affected.

"We are more concerned about the payments in crude that NIOC is paying to us," he said.

"We still have to cash some dollars but we think that will be exempt from a ban."

Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals in the country with oil for years but Scaroni said Eni was still owed nearly $2 billion.

The EU has not yet decided to ban Iraninal oil imports. (Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Humeyra Pamuk)