(Adds detail)
DOHA Dec 8 Italian energy major Eni
hopes nearly $2 billion of Iranian crude it is still
owed by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) will be exempt
from any possible EU ban on buying Iranian oil, ENI's chief
executive said on Thursday.
Paolo Scaroni said Eni could make do without Iranian crude
if the EU were to ban imports, but hopes repayments of the oil
it is owed will not be affected, adding Eni saw an EU ban as
unlikely.
"We are more concerned about the payments in crude that NIOC
is paying to us," he said.
Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals in the
country with oil for years but Scaroni said Eni was still owed
nearly $2 billion, which the company believed would be exempt
from a ban.
"We feel there is a difference between importing crude and
getting crude for previous activities," he said.
"Of course we will comply with any ban the EU imposes."
The EU has not yet decided to ban Iranian oil imports, but
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters on
Tuesday there was consensus among European Union states on the
need for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the bloc.
He said Iranian crude accounted for around 15 percent of
Eni's oil supply. If the company's Iranian crude supplies were
to be stopped, he said the company could source more oil from
Russia, Eni's biggest supplier, and Libya, amoung others.
"I don't see a major problem," he told reporters on the
sidelines of the World Petroleum Congress in Doha.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren and Humeyra Pamuk; editing by
Keiron Henderson)