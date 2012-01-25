ROME Jan 25 Italian oil and gas group Eni is owed $1.4-1.5 billion in oil by Iran, an Eni executive said on Wednesday.

"The payments Iran gives us for contracts we did in 2000 and 2001 in that country will not be subject to the embargo: we have had confirmation from both the EU and the U.S.," Eni executive Leonardo Bellodi told journalists on the sidelines of a parliamentary hearing.

Iran has been paying back Eni for decade-old deals with oil for years.

"It's about $1.4-1.5 billion that Iran must pay to 2014," Bellodi said.

