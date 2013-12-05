By Alex Lawler
VIENNA Dec 5 Paolo Scaroni of Italy's Eni
met with Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on
Thursday, the first Western oil CEO to do so publicly with the
minister since last month's interim nuclear deal.
The meeting, in the minister's Vienna hotel suite following
Wednesday's OPEC talks, came after Zanganeh named Eni as one of
seven Western companies he wanted to invest in Iran's energy
sector if international sanctions are lifted.
The talks also covered debts Eni is owed by Iran for
previous investment and future terms for foreign companies to
help revive Iran's oil and gas industry, Scaroni told reporters
after the meeting.
"We had a fairly long and very warm meeting with the
minister, who is a person we know very well," he said. Zanganeh
was reappointed oil minister after an eight-year break by new
reformist President Hassan Rouhani.
"We have been discussing potential new activities of Eni in
Iran - of course all this is subject to lifting of the
sanctions," Scaroni said. "This is the key issue."
He said new investment would probably involve oil and gas
projects.
Iranian oil production has fallen more than a million
barrels a day since oil trade, shipping insurance and banking
sanctions were imposed last year to pressure it to stop nuclear
enrichment.
Tehran reached an interim six-month agreement last month
with six world powers to downgrade enrichment and other parts of
its nuclear programme.
"Of course we hope the sanctions will be lifted in the next
six months or in the near future," Scaroni said. "Considering
that for us Iran is really a legacy country - we have been there
since 1955 - we never abandoned the country, not even in the
last difficult years."
Other Western oil executives also visited Zanganeh's suite,
including CEO Gerhard Roiss of Austrian energy group OMV AG
, who declined to comment to reporters.
An informed source said officials from energy company Royal
Dutch Shell and oil trader Vitol also met
with the Iranian minister.
Shell declined to comment. Vitol also declined to comment
while adding that its position on Iran remained unchanged and it
had ceased all business dealings with the country.
Iran's buyback investment model with foreign firms - which
does not allow them to book reserves or take equity stakes in
projects - would need to be changed to attract major new
investment, Scaroni said.
"We have been discussing about potential modifications to
the contractual framework of Iran - the famous buyback - which
we certainly do not consider a good way of attracting
international oil companies in Iran," Scaroni said.
"We felt that the minister is certainly ready to modify this
framework in such a way to make attractive."
He said the discussion also covered outstanding payments due
to Eni for previous investments, including the South Pars 4 and
5 gas projects.
"We plan to continue to be in Iran and possibly increase our
activity as long as the sanctions regime is lifted," Scaroni
said. "There are so many opportunities in Iran both in oil and
gas that we will certainly find a common area of interest."