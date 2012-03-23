* Eni exempt from Iran oil sanctions under "special rule"
* Eni can downsize refining but no closures to 2014
* Eni's Libyan output 20 pct below pre-war levels
By Svetlana Kovalyova and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, March 23 Eni, Italy's biggest
oil and gas group, is still owed over $1 billion worth of oil by
Iran and has a special exemption enabling it to continue
receiving that crude despite an EU embargo on Iranian oil, its
chief executive said.
"The amount is in a range of $1.0-1.4 billion," CEO Paolo
Scaroni said in a meeting with foreign reporters on Friday.
Iran for years has been using oil to pay back Eni for
decade-old deals. Three years ago Eni was owed around $3 billion
in oil.
The long-simmering confrontation between the West and Iran
over its nuclear programme entered a decisive phase in January.
and the United States and European Union devised new sanctions
to prevent Tehran from selling oil. Iran says its nuclear
programme is for peaceful purposes.
EU countries with existing contracts to import crude from
Iran can continue with them only until July 1.
Scaroni said Eni was exempt from the embargo since it was
the subject of a "special rule" granted by both the United
States and EU covering oil it receives from Iran as payment for
investments already carried out.
Under the agreement, Eni withdraws about 10,000 barrels per
day from Iran, he said.
At the same time, Eni has been reducing its purchases of
Iranian crude, which have been in addition to the amounts of the
oil the group withdraws under the special rule, Scaroni said.
He said the company is looking for alternative crude
suppliers such as Saudi Arabia, which has enough capacity to
boost crude supplies to international markets.
Eni's oil and gas output in Libya, which stood at about
280,000 barrels of oil equivalent before last year's civil war
in the oil-rich African country, is now some 20 percent below
pre-war levels, Scaroni said.
Responding to market talk that Eni could sell part of its
stake in the giant Mamba gas field in Mozambique, Scaroni said
it was too early to make such a decision, although he adding
that a global oil and gas company or a power utility could be
potential buyers.
Eni, which is focused on developing its oil and gas
reserves, has "very modest appetite for big acquisitions" but
could opt for small deals to boost its resources, he said.
Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator in Africa.
REFINING BLUES
The loss of Iranian imports could be painful for the Italian
refining sector, which traditionally was heavily dependent on
Russian Urals crude and Iranian oil, he said.
Italy's crude imports from Iran accounted for 13.7 percent
of total oil imports last year, when Iran was Italy's
fourth-biggest oil supplier, according to data from the
country's oil refining industry body Unione Petrolifera.
Eni can reduce capacity at its loss-making refining division
by temporarily halting operations if markets remain depressed,
but bound by an earlier agreement with trade unions, the group
would not close refineries until 2014, Scaroni said.
"If the market remains weak we can reduce capacity. But we
have a commitment not to close any plants until 2014," he said.
Scaroni would not comment on whether Eni would shut down any
of its refineries beyond 2014.
He said Eni will restart its 70,000 barrel-per-day Porto
Marghera refinery near Venice in early May as planned after
suspending production in November for six months.
Eni's refining and marketing division has lost 1.2 billion
euros over the past three years, leading to speculation the
group might downsize its refining operations.
