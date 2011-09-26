* Three other companies interested in Nassiriya development
* Zubair oilfield output seen at 1.2 mln bpd at full
capacity
* Iraqi prime minister calls for greater Eni presence there
MILAN, Sept 26 Italian oil and gas major Eni
said it would participate in the fourth round of
bidding for development of the Nassiriya oilfield in Iraq as the
country aims to boost crude output.
Earlier this month, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of the Iraqi
oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, said four
international oil companies, including Eni, had shown interest
in developing the Nassiriya oilfield and that Iraq might hold a
mini-auction for the field. .
Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni announced this intention
at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki in Baghdad
on Monday, and they also discussed the development of the Zubair
oilfield, Eni said in a statement.
Zubair, considered one of the biggest oil fields of Iraq,
will produce 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day
(boepd) when it hits full operating capacity, said Eni, the
operator of Zubair.
"Al-Maliki expressed his satisfaction with the activities
carried out by Eni in Iraq and called for a greater presence of
the company in the country," it said.
At the meeting, Scaroni explained all aspects of the Zubair
field development including the expansion of the organisation,
which employs 200 expatriates, construction of new buildings in
the operational area as well as the recent opening of Eni's
offices in Baghdad, the oil major said without giving further
details.
The Zubair field is expected to reach its peak output target
of 1.2 million bpd by the start of 2017, according to Eni's
development plan.
Iraq has signed contracts with international oil companies
to ramp up output capacity to 12 million barrels per day by
2017, although analysts say it is unlikely to reach that goal.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)