MILAN, Sept 26 Italian oil and gas major Eni said it would participate in the fourth round of bidding for development of the Nassiriya oilfield in Iraq as the country aims to boost crude output.

Earlier this month, Abdul-Mahdy al-Ameedi, head of the Iraqi oil ministry's contracts and licensing directorate, said four international oil companies, including Eni, had shown interest in developing the Nassiriya oilfield and that Iraq might hold a mini-auction for the field. .

Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni announced this intention at a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki in Baghdad on Monday, and they also discussed the development of the Zubair oilfield, Eni said in a statement.

Zubair, considered one of the biggest oil fields of Iraq, will produce 1.2 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) when it hits full operating capacity, said Eni, the operator of Zubair.

"Al-Maliki expressed his satisfaction with the activities carried out by Eni in Iraq and called for a greater presence of the company in the country," it said.

At the meeting, Scaroni explained all aspects of the Zubair field development including the expansion of the organisation, which employs 200 expatriates, construction of new buildings in the operational area as well as the recent opening of Eni's offices in Baghdad, the oil major said without giving further details.

The Zubair field is expected to reach its peak output target of 1.2 million bpd by the start of 2017, according to Eni's development plan.

Iraq has signed contracts with international oil companies to ramp up output capacity to 12 million barrels per day by 2017, although analysts say it is unlikely to reach that goal.