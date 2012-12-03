MILAN Dec 3 Italian oil and gas group Eni
said on Monday it confirmed its presence and commitment
in Iraq after its Chief Executive visited the country's Prime
Minister.
In a statement Eni said Paolo Scaroni had talked to Nuri
al-Maliki about prospects in Iraq and joint development
opportunities.
Earlier this year Scaroni said the group's enthusiasm in
Iraq was on the wane because of difficulties in the country.
State-controlled Eni, together with U.S.-based Occidental
Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS, has a 20-year
deal with Iraq to develop the Zubair oilfield, which is expected
to produce 400,000 barrels per day in 2013.