* Kazakh official: Kashagan project will not be halted
* Says consortium partners vying for operating rights
* Eni Kazakh unit under investigation - Italian judicial
source
By Raushan Nurshayeva
May 11 Kazakhstan will develop its massive
Kashagan oilfield regardless of an Italian investigation into
the business activities of key consortium partner Eni
in the former Soviet republic, a Kazakh Oil and Gas Ministry
official said on Friday.
Kanatbek Safinov, the ministry's executive secretary, said
he believed media reports of a corruption probe by Italian
prosecutors might also be linked to a struggle for operating
control among members of the consortium behind the world's
biggest oil find in 40 years.
Prosecutors in Milan have asked a court to place Eni's
Kazakh Agip KCO unit under special administration or ban the
unit from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan, a judicial source
told Reuters.
State-controlled Eni is one of several partners in the
international consortium to develop Kashagan, a potentially
lucrative project in the Caspian Sea that has been beset by cost
overruns and technical complications.
"We have no information that the project will be delayed or
stopped," Safinov told reporters. "The project will be developed
according to the contract."
An Italian court hearing scheduled for May 29 will decide on
possible measures against Eni, the judicial source said. The
probe comes only weeks after the head of Italian defence giant
Finmeccanica was placed under investigation in Naples
in an international and domestic bribery probe.
Asked about the investigation and its possible impact on the
Kashagan development, Safinov said: "It will affect Eni's
management and that's all. If there are any criminal doings, it
will be their responsibility."
Speaking on Thursday, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni, who
is not being investigated, said he had no concerns about the
judicial probe. He said Eni had long been cooperating with an
investigation that concerns episodes from 2004 and 2005.
Eni has had a presence in Kazakhstan since 1992, one year
after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union. The
country accounts for about 13 percent of Eni's booked reserves,
around half of which relate to Kashagan.
COST CONTROL
Eni owns a 16.8 percent stake in the consortium developing
Kashagan, which is scheduled to produce its first oil by the end
of this year or early next.
State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas also owns 16.8
percent, having first entered the consortium in 2005 and doubled
its stake three years later. The Kazakh company declined to
comment on the Italian investigation.
Other members of the Kashagan consortium are Royal Dutch
Shell, France's Total, U.S. energy majors
ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil and Japan's Inpex
.
"If anybody wishes to leave (the consortium), there are
rules in place for an exit," Safinov said. "If anybody wishes to
stop work on this project, there are conditions on how to stop.
"Whatever the case, the republic (of Kazakhstan) intends to
grow this project and we will grow it," he said.
Safinov said his ministry had not been informed of any
investigation and that it had no plans to respond before the
Italian court passes a decision.
"There has long been a battle within Kashagan for operating
rights. It wouldn't be the first time there's been an attempt to
change (the operator)," he said. "The use of rumours or media
leaks, I believe, is simply a battle for operating rights."
He also said the Kazakh state would exert strict cost
control over development of the Kashagan project. A costly
second phase of the project would aim to bring oil production to
as much as 1 million barrels per day.
"We are in complex talks, because we have raised the
question of capital cost control for this project," he said. "We
want to know the level of expenditure and are imposing tough
conditions in this regard."
The ministry is also exerting tight control over spending on
the third phase of another project co-owned by Eni, the
Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field.
After protracted negotiations, KazMunaiGas secured a 10
percent stake in this project in December. Its acquisition will
trim Eni's stake in Karachaganak to 29.25 percent when completed
on June 30, the same as that of Britain's BG Group.
