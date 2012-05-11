(Removes reference in advisory line, no changes to text of
story)
* Kazakh official: Kashagan project will not be halted
* Eni Kazakh unit under investigation - Italian judicial
source
* Employees of Israeli company investigated - judicial
source
By Raushan Nurshayeva
May 11 Kazakhstan will develop its massive
Kashagan oilfield regardless of an Italian corruption
investigation into business activities of key consortium partner
Eni in the former Soviet republic, a Kazakh Oil and Gas
Ministry official said on Friday.
Kanatbek Safinov, the ministry's executive secretary, said
he believed media reports of a probe into international
corruption by Milan prosecutors might also be linked to a
struggle for operating control among members of the consortium
behind the world's biggest oil find in 40 years.
Prosecutors in Milan have asked a court to place Eni's
Kazakh Agip KCO unit under special administration or ban the
unit from negotiating contracts in Kazakhstan, a judicial source
told Reuters.
The source said prosecutors were investigating a suspected
$20 million in bribes paid up to 2007.
State-controlled Eni is one of several partners in the
international consortium to develop Kashagan, a project in the
Caspian Sea that has been beset by cost overruns and technical
complications.
"We have no information that the project will be delayed or
stopped," Safinov told reporters. "The project will be developed
according to the contract."
An Italian court hearing scheduled for May 29 will decide on
possible measures against Eni, the judicial source said. The
probe comes only weeks after the head of Italian defence giant
Finmeccanica was placed under investigation in Naples
in an international and domestic bribery probe.
Asked about the investigation and its possible impact on the
Kashagan development, Safinov said: "It will affect Eni's
management and that's all. If there are any criminal doings, it
will be their responsibility."
As part of the probe, judicial sources told Reuters that
prosecutors were investigating employees of an Israeli company
over possible backhanders. That company itself was not under
investigation, the sources said.
Speaking on Thursday, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni, who
is not being investigated, said he had no concerns about the
judicial probe. He said Eni had long been cooperating with an
investigation that concerns episodes from 2004 and 2005.
Eni has had a presence in Kazakhstan since 1992, one year
after the country gained independence from the Soviet Union. The
country accounts for about 13 percent of Eni's booked reserves,
around half of which relate to Kashagan.
COST CONTROL
Eni owns a 16.8 percent stake in the consortium developing
Kashagan, scheduled to produce its first oil by the end of this
year or early next.
State oil and gas company KazMunaiGas also owns 16.8
percent, having first entered the consortium in 2005 and doubled
its stake three years later. The Kazakh company declined to
comment on the Italian investigation.
Other members of the Kashagan consortium are Royal Dutch
Shell, France's Total, U.S. energy majors
ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil and Japan's Inpex
.
Safinov said rules were in place for anyone who might want
to leave the project, but Kazakhstan would continue with it.
He said his ministry had not been informed of any
investigation and that it had no plans to respond before the
Italian court passes a decision.
"The use of rumours or media leaks, I believe, is simply a
battle for operating rights," he said.
He also said the Kazakh state would exert strict cost
control over development of the Kashagan project. A costly
second phase of the project would aim to bring oil production to
as much as 1 million barrels per day.
The ministry is also exerting tight control over spending on
the third phase of another project co-owned by Eni, the
Karachaganak oil and gas condensate field.
After protracted negotiations, KazMunaiGas secured a 10
percent stake in this project in December. Its acquisition will
trim Eni's stake in Karachaganak to 29.25 percent when completed
on June 30, the same as that of Britain's BG Group.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Emilio Parodi in
Milan; Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)