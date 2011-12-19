MILAN Dec 19 The business of Italian oil and gas group Eni in Kazakhstan has not been affected so far by the protests under way in the country, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Monday.

"We are carefully monitoring the situation," the Eni spokesperson said.

Hundreds of oil workers held a third day of protests in the capital of Kazakhstan's western oil-producing region on Monday, after at least 15 people were killed in the Central Asian state's deadliest riots in decades.

Eni, alongside Britain's BG Group, leads the operating consortium in the Karachaganak gas condensate field.

It is also one of several investors in the international consortium developing the Kashagan field in the Caspian Sea.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)