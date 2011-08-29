SINGAPORE Aug 29 Italy's Eni expects to start crude production at the deepwater Kitan oilfield in the Timor Sea early in the fourth quarter, lifting the Italian oil company's output in the Asia-Pacific, a company spokesman said on Monday.

Kitan will be the latest addition of new sweet grades in Asia following two other fields in Vietnam, helping to meet growing demand in the region.

The field will produce between 35,000 and 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) at its peak, the spokesman said. Kitan crude is expected to have an API gravity of 56.7 and a sulphur content of 0.07 percent, he added.

The terminal could load up to 600,000 barrels for each cargo, a source familiar with the situation said, adding that about 40 percent of Kitan's yield will be light oil products.

The oilfield, located about 170 km from the southeast coast of Timor-Leste and 550 km northwest of Darwin, Australia, is projected to have a lifespan of about seven years, Eni said on its website.

Eni is the operator, with a 40 percent stake, while Japan's top oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp owns 35 percent. Talisman Energy Inc holds the rest.

Eni said it produced 554,000 barrels per day of liquids and 49.12 million cubic feet a day of natural gas in 2010. The company operates the Wollybutt and Blacktip oilfields in western Australia and holds a minor stake in the Bayu Undan gas field in the Timor Sea.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)