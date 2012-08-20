RIMINI, Italy Aug 20 Italian oil and gas group
Eni does not plan to compromise its business in Iraq by
making energy deals with the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan
region, Eni Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni said on Monday.
State-controlled Eni, together with U.S.-based Occidental
Petroleum Corp and South Korea's KOGAS, has a 20-year
deal with Iraq to develop the Zubair oilfield, which is expected
to produce 400,000 barrels per day in 2013.
Speaking on the sidelines of a conference, Scaroni said that
one of the conditions for developing the Zubair field was that
there could be no deals with local governments such as that of
Kurdistan.
"We will not be throwing into doubt those agreements,"
Scaroni said.
Canada's ShaMaran Petroleum Corp said on Monday that
a unit of French oil major Total had bought a minority
share in an exploration block in the Kurdistan region, having
made a similar deal last month.
Iraq's central government says the deals are illegal.
Total followed U.S. oil majors Exxon and Chevron
in ignoring Baghdad's warnings about possible punitive
action and signing contracts with the region, in northern Iraq.
(Reporting By Paolo Biondi; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by Anthony Barker)