MILAN, Sept 12 Gas supplies to Italy from Lybia should be sufficient this winter to help meet the country's needs after a planned resumption of operations of the Greenstream pipeline connecting the two countries, Alessandro Bernini, chief financial officer of Italy's oil and gas major Eni , told Reuters on Monday. Exports of Libyan gas to Italy through the Greenstream pipeline, which were suspended when civil war broke out between Libyan fighters and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, are due to restart on Oct. 15.