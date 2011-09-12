MILAN, Sept 12 Gas supplies to Italy from Lybia
should be sufficient this winter to help meet the country's
needs after a planned resumption of operations of the
Greenstream pipeline connecting the two countries, Alessandro
Bernini, chief financial officer of Italy's oil and gas major
Eni , told Reuters on Monday.
Exports of Libyan gas to Italy through the Greenstream
pipeline, which were suspended when civil war broke out between
Libyan fighters and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi, are due to
restart on Oct. 15.
The 510 km (300 mile) undersea pipeline system between
Mellitah, just west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, and Gela in
Italy is 50 percent owned by Eni and supplied about 10 percent
of Italy's gas imports in 2010.
(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach)